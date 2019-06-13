Catholic World News

Retired Wyoming bishop likely to face Vatican trial for multiple acts of abuse

June 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Joseph Hart, 87, was a priest of the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph (1956-1976), auxiliary bishop of Cheyenne (1976-78), and bishop of Cheyenne (1978-2001). He resigned five years before the typical retirement age of 75.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

