Kosovo’s prime minister asks Holy See for diplomatic recognition

June 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, visited Kosovo (map) from June 8-10 for the reconsecration of the cathedral in Prizren. Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia in 2008; its existence is recognized by a majority of the world’s nations, including the US, but not by Russia, China, or India. Kosovo has 1.9 million people and is 96% Muslim.

