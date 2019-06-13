Catholic World News

Pope Francis praises Poland’s march for life, recalls St. Anthony

June 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “I know that many of you and thousands of your compatriots participated in the March for Life last Sunday, carrying the message that life is sacred as it is a gift from God,” Pope Francis said following his June 12 general audience. “We are called to defend and serve life, from conception in the womb until advanced age, when it is marked by disease and suffering. It is not permissible to destroy life, to make it the object of experiments or false conceptions. I ask you to pray that human life will always be respected, bearing witness to Gospel values, especially in the family.”

