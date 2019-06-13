Catholic World News

US bishops’ committee chairman welcomes new Vatican document on gender theory

June 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “In a difficult and complex issue, the clarity of Church teaching, rooted in the equal dignity of men and women as created by God, provides the light of truth and compassion that is most needed in our world today,” said Bishop Michael Barber, SJ, of Oakland, the chairman of the bishops’ Committee on Education, following the publication of a new Vatican document on gender theory (full text).

