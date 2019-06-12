Catholic World News

Nicaraguan Church leaders welcome release of political prisoners

June 12, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Church leaders in Nicaragua welcomed the release of 50 political prisoners, as part of an amnesty. “Let all the prisoners be freed,” said Cardinal Leopold José Brenes of Managua.

