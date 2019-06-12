Catholic World News

Theme of Pope’s general audience: ‘He was enrolled with the 11 Apostles’

June 12, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: On May 29, Pope Francis began a new series of Wednesday general audiences devoted to the Acts of the Apostles. During his June 12 audience in St. Peter’s Square (video), the Pontiff referred to Acts 1:26 and said that “after the defection of Judas, the Apostles were conscious that his place in the Twelve had to be taken by another. Guided by Peter, the community as a whole joined in prayer to discern the Lord’s choice of Matthias.”

