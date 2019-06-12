Catholic World News

Pope prays for New Horizons community on 25th anniversary

June 12, 2019

Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: In an Italian-language video, Pope Francis recalled the 25th anniversary of the New Horizons Community, which ministers to street youth.

