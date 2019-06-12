Catholic World News

Prelate praises American Medical Association for affirming opposition to assisted suicide

June 12, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In a 360-190 vote, the American Medical Association’s House of Delegates adopted a report that affirms the organization’s opposition to physician-assisted suicide. “[The report] clearly speaks the truth as to what this involves—it is directly enabling a patient to end his or her life,” said Dr. Diane Gowski. “We would not give our patients a gun or revolver ... so we should not be supplying them with lethal drugs.”

