Mexican bishops criticize US-Mexico immigration agreement

June 12, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Referring to the Mexican government’s commitment to deploy its National Guard forces on its southern border with Guatemala, the Mexican bishops said that “the fight against poverty and inequality in Mexico and Central America seems to be replaced by fear of the other, our brother ... If we as Mexicans have rejected the construction of a wall, we ourselves can’t become that wall” (Spanish-language statement).

