Americans see Catholic clergy sex abuse as an ongoing problem

June 12, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A new survey has found that “US Catholics are more likely than other Americans to say [clergy sex abuse] has mostly stopped; one-quarter of Catholics (24%) say recent reports of misconduct reflect things that happened in the past and mostly don’t happen anymore, while just 9% of non-Catholics think the abuse happened in the past and mostly no longer goes on.”

