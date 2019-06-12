Catholic World News

Apostolic nuncio, in message to US bishops, defends November tabling of abuse votes, calls for unified response to scandal

June 12, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In a message to the June 2019 USCCB general assembly, Archbishop Christophe Pierre, the apostolic nuncio to the United States, defended the last-minute Vatican intervention in November that led the US bishops to table key votes related to the abuse scandal. “In an ecclesial context, faster responses do not always produce the best results,” he wrote. “Consider what the situation was like in November. Certainly, the pressure from members of your flocks, from the media, and even civil authorities to act quickly was great.”

