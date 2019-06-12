Catholic World News

Vatican bank reports decreased profits in 2018

June 12, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Institute for the Works of Religion, popularly known as the Vatican bank, posted its 144-page annual financial report on its website. The Vatican newspaper reported (Italian edition, p. 7) that the financial statements were audited by Deloitte & Touche SpA.

