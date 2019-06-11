Catholic World News

Israel court decision ends battle over historic Orthodox property in Jerusalem

June 11, 2019

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Israel’s supreme court has rejected the appeal of the sale of properties in the Christian section of the Old City, ending a long legal battle. The properties, owned by the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate, were sold to a Jewish organization in 2004. Angry Orthodox laymen, who saw the sale as a bid to decrease the Christian presence in the historic neighborhood, argued that Patriarch Ireanaeus did not have legal authority to make the sale. The patriarch was forced out of office as a result of the dispute.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!