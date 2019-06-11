Catholic World News

Top clerics reassigned in troubled West Virginia diocese

June 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop William Lori, in his capacity as apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Charleston/Wheeling, West Virginia, has announced the reassignment of three priests who held leadership roles under former Bishop Michael Bransfield. The vicar general, vicar for clergy, and rector of the cathedral had been charged with enabling the misconduct of the former bishop.

