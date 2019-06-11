Catholic World News

African religious leaders condemn brutal suppression of protests in Sudan

June 11, 2019

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: During his June 9 Regina Coeli address, Pope Francis appealed for prayer for the people of Sudan.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!