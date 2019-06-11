Catholic World News

Australians consider treatment of aboriginals and refugees

June 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The recognition of our personal and social sin and of the damage we have done, precedes and opens the way to repentance, to efforts to make things right, to conversion and to commitment to change,” said Sandie Cornish, head of the research area of the Australian bishops’ Catholic social justice council.

