Cardinal Bo: 60 years of dictatorship, armed conflict have ‘mutilated’ Myanmar

June 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Southeast Asian nation of 56 million is 88% Buddhist, 6% Christian, and 4% Muslim. Pope Francis made an apostolic journey to Myanmar and Bangladesh in 2017.

