Catholic World News

Papal encouragement for British, Irish bishops’ initiative against domestic abuse

June 11, 2019

» Continue to this story on Catholic Church in England and Wales

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of England, Wales, Ireland, and Scotland are devoting their 2019 Day of Life to the theme of the scourge of domestic abuse. “We want to raise awareness in our churches, which would be a step towards addressing this serious moral and social problem,” said Auxiliary Bishop John Sherrington of Westminster.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!