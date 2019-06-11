Catholic World News

In Italy, biodiversity is theme of day of prayer for creation

June 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In 2015, Pope Francis established September 1 as the annual World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation in the Catholic Church. In Italy in 2019, the theme of the day will be “learning to look at biodiversity to look after it,” according to the Italian Episcopal Conference.

