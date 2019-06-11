Catholic World News

Be available and ‘bring the message and presence of Christ’ to others, Pope tells airport chaplains

June 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: On June 10, in the Clementine Hall of the Apostolic Palace, Pope Francis received participants in a Vatican conference for airport chaplains.

