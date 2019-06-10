Catholic World News

China bars public funeral for ‘underground’ Catholic bishop

June 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Chinese authorities will not allow a public funeral for Bishop Steven Li Side of Tianjin, who died on June 8, and the Patriotic Association has denied permission for the bishop’s burial in a Catholic cemetery. Bishop Li, who was recognized by the Holy See but not the government, had spent years in prison camps, and had lived under effective house arrest since 1992.

