Catholic World News

New Vatican document rejects gender theory

June 10, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: A new document from the Vatican’s Congregation for Catholic Education points to “an educational crisis” caused by gender theory, and warns that the ideology would “annihilate the concept of nature.” The 30-page document says that dialogue on questions of sexuality should reinforce respect for all persons, and cites a “positive development” in new thinking on femininity, but rejects the notion that gender is “merely the product of historical and cultural conditioning.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!