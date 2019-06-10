Catholic World News

‘Allow the Spirit to help us hear the cry of the city,’ Pope says at Pentecost Vigil Mass

June 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: On the evening of June 8, Pope Francis celebrated the Pentecost Vigil Mass in St. Peter’s Square (video, booklet). A pilgrimage to the Shrine of Our Lady of Divine Love (Italian-language link) followed the Mass.

