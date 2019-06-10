Catholic World News

In video message, Pope thanks Catholic educators

June 10, 2019

Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis sent greetings to the 2019 conference of the OIEC (International Office of Catholic Education).

