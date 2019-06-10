Catholic World News

The Holy Spirit brings harmony to the disciples, Pope preaches on Pentecost Sunday

June 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The Spirit brought into the lives of the disciples a harmony that had been lacking, his own harmony, for he is harmony,” Pope Francis preached at a Mass in St. Peter’s Square on Pentecost Sunday (video, booklet). “Without the Spirit, though, the Church becomes an organization, her mission becomes propaganda, her communion an exertion. The Spirit is the first and last need of the Church.”

