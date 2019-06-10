Catholic World News

‘Christians are committed to fostering culture of peace,’ Vatican cardinal says at D-Day Mass

June 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Marc Ouellet, prefect of the Congregation for Bishops, also delivered a talk in which he spoke of the growing influence of “Islamism” and China. Bishop Paul Mason of the British Armed Forces also offered comments on D-Day’s significance.

