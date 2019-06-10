Catholic World News

Pope calls for conversion of minds, hearts so that integral ecology ‘can become ever more a priority’

June 10, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: “Striving to overcome problems such as hunger and food insecurity, persistent social and economic distress, the degradation of ecosystems, and a ‘culture of waste’ calls for a renewed ethical vision, one that places persons at the center, desiring to leave no one on the margins of life,” Pope Francis said in a June 8 address to participants in a Vatican foundation’s conference on living Laudato si’, the Pope’s 2015 encyclical letter on care of our common home.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!