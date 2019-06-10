Catholic World News

In France, over 3,000 mark 600th anniversary of death of St. Vincent Ferrer

June 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Dominique Mamberti, prefect of the Supreme Tribunal of the Apostolic Signatura, was the Pope’s legate at the commemoration in Vannes, where the relics of St. Vincent Ferrer are commemorated. In his Latin-language letter for the occasion, Pope Francis wrote that the saint was “full of faith and zeal concerning the salvation of souls, the correction of morals, and the propagation of the Catholic religion.”

