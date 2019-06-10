Catholic World News

Vatican hosts conference for airport chaplains

June 10, 2019

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development

CWN Editor's Note: “Catholic civil aviation chaplains and members of the airport chaplaincy at the service of integral human development” is the theme of the conference, hosted by the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development.

