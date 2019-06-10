Catholic World News

US prelate offers condolences, solidarity to Church in Burkina Faso

June 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Terrorist attacks in the West African nation (map) have claimed 400 lives since 2015, said Military Archbishop Timothy Broglio, the chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace. “I join the Holy Father in his statements and expressions of condolences and support in reaction to these church attacks and add my own following the most recent attack on a Catholic church 26 May in Toulfé that killed four people.”

