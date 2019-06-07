Catholic World News

Bishops back Indian cardinal accused of financial misconduct

June 07, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops’ council of India’s Kerala state have given their support to Cardinal George Alencherry, the Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, who has been accused of improper real-estate transfers. The bishops said that police who are investigating the claims should be allowed to proceed with their investigation without attempts to influence them.

