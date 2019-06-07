Catholic World News

Retiring CEO of Catholic Health Association decries state of US health care

June 07, 2019

» Continue to this story on America

CWN Editor's Note: “Our health delivery policy is a disgrace,” said Sister Carol Keehan, a key supporter of the 2010 health care legislation championed by President Barack Obama. “The health insecurity we have created for people in this country is just overwhelming.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!