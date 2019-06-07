Catholic World News

Pope thanks staff of Vatican post office, telephone service

June 07, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican Post Office (Italian-language link) is part of the Vatican City State Governorate’s Department of Telecommunications, as is the Vatican Telephone Service, which provides telecommunications services to Vatican City.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!