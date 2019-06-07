Catholic World News

Special delegate to oversee pastoral care of Lourdes pilgrims

June 07, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has temporarily transferred responsibility for the pastoral care of pilgrims at Lourdes from the local bishop to a special delegate, Auxiliary Bishop Antoine Hérouard of Lille. His mandate is to ensure that the shrine becomes “ever more a place of prayer and of Christian witness corresponding to the needs of the People of God.” Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication, said that the Pope wishes to “accentuate the spiritual primacy over the temptation to overemphasize the managerial and financial aspect.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!