USCCB committee chairman applauds Trump administration for discontinuing fetal-tissue research at NIH

June 07, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “We strongly commend the Trump Administration for taking actions to move our tax dollars away from research using body parts from aborted babies and toward ethical alternatives,” said Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City (KS), chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities following the policy change. “Scavenging and commodifying the body parts of abortion victims for use in research gravely disrespects the bodies of these innocent human beings.”

