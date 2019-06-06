Catholic World News

Cardinal Kasper: Pope would accept marriage for priests

June 06, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Walter Kasper has said that if the Amazon Synod suggests the ordination of married men as a solution to the shortage of priests in the region, Pope Francis would accept that decision. Cardinal Kasper said, however, that the ordination of women—even as deacons—was not possible.

