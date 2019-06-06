Catholic World News

Trump administration ends funding for fetal-tissue research

June 06, 2019

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: The Trump Administration has announced that it will no longer provide federal funding for research that uses human fetal tissue. The new policy does not restrict research done with private funding.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!