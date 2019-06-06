Catholic World News

Taizé superior says community has received 5 abuse allegations

June 06, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Taizé Community, an ecumenical French monastic community, was founded in France by Brother Roger Schütz in 1940. “I have become aware with deep sadness of cases involving our brothers and, even if these cases are old, we have felt, in community, that we had to speak about them,” Brother Alois, the current prior, wrote. There were five cases of sexual assault upon minors, in the years from the 1950s to the 1980s, by three different brothers, two of whom have been deceased for over 15 years.”

