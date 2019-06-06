Catholic World News

Papal tweet, Vatican newspaper editorial follow euthanasia of 17-year-old rape victim

June 06, 2019

» Continue to this story on @Pontifex

CWN Editor's Note: “Euthanasia and assisted suicide are a defeat for all,” Pope Francis tweeted after Noa Pothoven, a 17-year-old Dutch rape victim, was killed by legal euthanasia. “We are called never to abandon those who are suffering, never giving up but caring and loving to restore hope.” The Italian edition of L’Osservatore Romano lamented the girl’s euthanasia in a front-page editorial by Francesco D’Agostino, a law professor, honorary president of the Italian National Committee for Bioethics, and member of the Pontifical Academy for Life.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!