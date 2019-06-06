Catholic World News

In DR Congo’s capital, archbishop celebrates funeral Mass for nation’s leading opposition figure

June 06, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Tens of thousands of people attended the funeral Mass of Étienne Tshisekedi (1932-2017), who died in Belgium and has been reburied in his native land. Tshisekedi was a leading opposition figure against the dictatorship of Mobutu Sese Seko (who ruled from 1965-1997) and the regime of Joseph Kabila (who ruled from 2001 to January 2019). Tshisekedi’s son, Félix Tshisekedi, is now the nation’s president.

