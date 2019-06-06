Catholic World News

Pope Francis pays tribute to D-Day soldiers in message for 75th anniversary

June 06, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The invasion of Normandy “was decisive in the fight against Nazi barbarism” and paved the way for the end of World War II, Pope Francis said in a message to the bishop of Bayeux-Lisieux for the 75th anniversary D-Day. “That is why I remember with gratitude all the soldiers who ... had the courage to commit themselves and give their lives for freedom and peace.”

