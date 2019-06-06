Catholic World News

Judges participating in Vatican conference lament economic inequality, environmental degradation

June 06, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Participants in the Pan-American Judges’ Summit on Social Rights and Franciscan Doctrine, to which Pope Francis delivered an address, have issued a “Declaración de Roma” (Rome Statement) as they concluded their proceedings.

