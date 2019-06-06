Catholic World News

Pope appeals for minute of prayer for peace on June 8

June 06, 2019

» Continue to this story on Zenit

CWN Editor's Note: June 8 is the fifth anniversary of the Pope’s invocation for peace in the Vatican Gardens, at which he was joined by the Israeli and Palestinian presidents and the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!