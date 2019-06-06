Catholic World News

Charis, new Vatican service to Catholic charismatic communities, begins its work

June 06, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Charis (Catholic Charismatic Renewal International Service ), under the purview of the Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life, will promote communion among the world’s Catholic charismatic communities and “highlight the importance of promoting the grace of baptism in the Spirit, activities for the unity of Christians, service to the needy and participation in the evangelizing mission of the Church.” It is hosting a three-day conference; Jean‐Luc Moens, its first moderator, discusses its work.

