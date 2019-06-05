Catholic World News

Houston archdiocese defends Cardinal DiNardo’s handling of abuse complaint

June 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Houston archdiocese has issued a statement saying that Cardinal Daniel DiNardo acted “swiftly and justly” in response to a woman’s complaint that a priest had taken advantage of her emotional distress to begin an intimate relationship. According to the accuser, Cardinal DiNardo promised that the priest would never serve as pastor again; in fact, after an administrative leave, Msgr. Frank Rossi was made pastor in another diocese. The Houston archdiocese says that early AP stories about the case showed “unprofessional, biased, and one-sided reporting.”

