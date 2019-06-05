Catholic World News

Johannesburg archbishop decries hostility toward migrants

June 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Prior to the elections of May 8, 2019, during the electioneering period, some members of the public openly advocated that migrants and refugees be repatriated,” said Archbishop Buti Tlhagale. “Such sentiments of hostility are frightening especially in view of the fact that attacks on migrants and refugees have happened with such a degrading frequency.”

