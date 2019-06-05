Catholic World News

Ensure social justice for the most vulnerable, Pope urges judges

June 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis addressed participants in the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences’ conference for judges on social rights and Pope Francis’ teaching.

