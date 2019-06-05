Catholic World News

Australian bishops adopt national safeguarding standards

June 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The National Catholic Safeguarding Standards were issued over a year after Australia’s Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse issued its final report.

