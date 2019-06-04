Catholic World News

Liberian bishops called to Rome to respond to sex-abuse complaints

June 04, 2019

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: The leaders of the Catholic bishops’ conference of Liberia have been summoned to Rome for consultations, after a priest charged that two bishops had propositioned him.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!