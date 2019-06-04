Catholic World News

President Trump recalls historic Poland visit by Pope John Paul II

June 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: President Donald Trump released a statement marking the 40th anniversary of the first visit to Poland by Pope John Paul II, noting its enormous impact on the struggle against Communism. Trump observed that “millions of people now live in freedom because of St. Pope John Paul II and his extraordinary life as a follower of Jesus Christ and a champion for human dignity and religious liberty.”

